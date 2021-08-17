Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,488 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $155.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.