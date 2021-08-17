Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 460 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000.

VV stock opened at $209.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

