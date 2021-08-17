Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,111 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 286,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,519,000 after acquiring an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 437.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.51. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

