Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,868 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -345.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.