Whittier Trust Co. Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $410.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.10.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

