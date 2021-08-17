WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,883. The company has a market cap of $51.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

