William Blair Weighs in on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMTR. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $266.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.11.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $1,144,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

