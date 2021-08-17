William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SLAB stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,694. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

