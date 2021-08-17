Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROOT. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ROOT opened at $5.50 on Monday. Root has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Root by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Root by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Root by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

