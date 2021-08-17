Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $634.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post $634.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $574.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $311,241 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

