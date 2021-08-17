WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $584,271.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00062290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.82 or 0.00913009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00048527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00104237 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

