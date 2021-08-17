WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIR.U shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

WIR.U traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,879. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$12.19 and a twelve month high of C$21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.