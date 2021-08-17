WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in July

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.