Xensor (XSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Xensor has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $76,324.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Xensor coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00939098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00169308 BTC.

Xensor Coin Profile

XSR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

