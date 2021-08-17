Xiotri (XIOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $652,164.29

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Xiotri has a total market cap of $652,164.29 and approximately $18,286.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for about $147.62 or 0.00322111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00061250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.04 or 0.00918758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00164307 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.