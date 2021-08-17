XMax Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. XMax has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $862,601.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.00873828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159748 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,852,144,774 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

