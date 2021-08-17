Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

XPOF opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

