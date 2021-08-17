Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE XPOF opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

