Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 4857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

