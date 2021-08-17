Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 0.3%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.80. 91,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 107,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

