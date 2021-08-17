XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Up 37.6% in July

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

