Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AUY. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $63,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

