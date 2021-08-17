Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.84.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $19,349,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $18,568,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $18,568,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

