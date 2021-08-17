Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in July

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,062,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 1,465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,124.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YHEKF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60. Yeahka has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services comprising mobile payment and bank card acquiring products, as well as an intelligent risk control platform for controlling and managing mobile payments.

