Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in July

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,062,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 1,465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,124.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YHEKF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60. Yeahka has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.28.
Yeahka Company Profile
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.