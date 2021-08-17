Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $162.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,288 shares of company stock worth $16,694,992 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.30. 815,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.98. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Earnings History and Estimates for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

