Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $162.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,288 shares of company stock worth $16,694,992 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.30. 815,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.98. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.