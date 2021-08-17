Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,379. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.