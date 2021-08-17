Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE SBH traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,946. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

