Zacks: Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post sales of $235.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.40 million. BankUnited posted sales of $223.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $934.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.70 million to $948.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $991.91 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 350,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,830. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BankUnited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.