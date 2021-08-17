Zacks: Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,099. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

