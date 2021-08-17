Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.27. Insulet also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.96. 24,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.96 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a 52-week low of $197.08 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.63.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.