Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.58). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,623. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,755 shares of company stock worth $7,941,984. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

