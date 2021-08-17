Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Tenable reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,658 shares of company stock worth $6,683,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenable by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenable by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 167,364 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. 13,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.