Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.47). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 470.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

