Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.19. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 108,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

