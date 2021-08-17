Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.