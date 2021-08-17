Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report sales of $176.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.84 million to $192.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $792.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.29 million to $841.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $971.19 million, with estimates ranging from $839.56 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilray.

TLRY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.16.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 682,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,689,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.63.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

