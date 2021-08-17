Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 209.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on PTGX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

