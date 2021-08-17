Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report sales of $10.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.66 billion and the lowest is $9.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $54.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $45.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.