Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.