Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) to Sell

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of EAR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $954.33 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. Eargo has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

