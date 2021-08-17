Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 55,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

