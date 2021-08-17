Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.86.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after purchasing an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

