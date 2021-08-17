Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Sell

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of ALTM traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,581. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 3.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.