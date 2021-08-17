Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97. BrightView has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 14.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 25.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 10.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 107,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $7,958,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

