Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

