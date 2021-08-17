Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

MX stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. On average, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

