Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 42,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

