Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENVA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ENVA opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. On average, analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,319 shares of company stock worth $500,014. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Enova International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enova International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

