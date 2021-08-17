Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AEMD opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.