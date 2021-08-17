Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.72. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 292.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

